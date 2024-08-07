NL Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NL Industries Inc. (NL) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.9 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NL Industries Inc. (NL) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 16 cents.

The chemical and components holding company posted revenue of $35.9 million in the period.

