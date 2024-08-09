Nikola: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Corp. (NKLA) on Friday reported a loss of $133.7 million in its second…

Nikola Corp. (NKLA) on Friday reported a loss of $133.7 million in its second quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of $2.86 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.67 per share.

The pioneer in zero-emission trucks posted revenue of $31.3 million in the period.

