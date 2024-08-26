Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Nicholas Financial: Fiscal Q1…

Nicholas Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 26, 2024, 4:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Monday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 79 cents per share.

The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue of $489,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NICK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NICK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up