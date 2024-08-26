Nicholas Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Monday reported a loss of $3.3 million…

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Monday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 79 cents per share.

The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue of $489,000 in the period.

