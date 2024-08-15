Nice: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RA’ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA’ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $115.8 million.…

RA’ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA’ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $115.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ra’Anana, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.76. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.64 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.58 per share.

The software company posted revenue of $664.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $662.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Nice expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.62 to $2.72.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $676 million to $686 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Nice expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.60 to $10.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.74 billion.

