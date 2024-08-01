Nextracker: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Nextracker Inc. (NXT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $121.7…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Nextracker Inc. (NXT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $121.7 million.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $719.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $618.1 million.

