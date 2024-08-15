NextDecade: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NextDecade Corp. (NEXT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.6 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NextDecade Corp. (NEXT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 39 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

