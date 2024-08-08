Live Radio
NexGen Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 1:02 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net loss of 1 cent.

