NewtekOne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $10.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 43 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The provider of financial and business services to small-and medium-sized business posted revenue of $81.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $61.1 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.7 million.

NewtekOne expects full-year earnings to be $1.85 to $2.05 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEWT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEWT

