News Corp.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — News Corp. (NWSA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $50 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The publishing company whose flagship is The Wall Street Journal posted revenue of $2.58 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $266 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.09 billion.

