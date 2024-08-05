Newpark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $8 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $179 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $171 million.

