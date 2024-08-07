New York Times: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported net income of $65.5 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $625.1 million in the period.

