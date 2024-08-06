New Jersey Resources: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALL, N.J. (AP) — WALL, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.6…

WALL, N.J. (AP) — WALL, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Wall, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The energy services holding company posted revenue of $275.6 million in the period.

New Jersey Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $3 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NJR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NJR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.