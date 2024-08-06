Live Radio
New Jersey Resources: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 7:11 AM

WALL, N.J. (AP) — WALL, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Wall, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The energy services holding company posted revenue of $275.6 million in the period.

New Jersey Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $3 per share.

_____

