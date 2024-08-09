New Fortress Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Friday reported a loss of $88.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Friday reported a loss of $88.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $428 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $470.8 million.

