Nevro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Nevro Corp. (NVRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 63 cents per share.

The maker of an electrical implant that treats leg and back pain posted revenue of $104.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Nevro said it expects revenue in the range of $92 million to $94 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $400 million to $405 million.

