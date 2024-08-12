Neuronetics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) on Monday reported a loss of $9.8 million in…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) on Monday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The medical device company focused on psychiatric disorders posted revenue of $16.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Neuronetics said it expects revenue in the range of $18.5 million to $19.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $78 million to $80 million.

