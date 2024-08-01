Neurocrine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $65…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $65 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 63 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $590.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $548.7 million.

