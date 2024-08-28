NetApp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NetApp Inc. (NTAP) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NetApp Inc. (NTAP) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $248 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.56 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, NetApp expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.73 to $1.83.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.57 billion to $1.72 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

NetApp expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTAP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.