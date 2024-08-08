Nelnet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Thursday reported profit of $45.1 million in its…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Thursday reported profit of $45.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $1.23. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.20 per share.

The education services company posted revenue of $501.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $324.9 million.

