Nektar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $52.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.2 million.

