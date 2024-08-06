NCR Voyix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $73 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $73 million in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 54 cents per share.

The maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments posted revenue of $876 million in the period.

NCR Voyix expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion.

