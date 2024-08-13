NCR Atleos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL) on Tuesday reported net income of $29 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL) on Tuesday reported net income of $29 million in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based bank said it had earnings of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The provider of ATM services posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.08 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, NCR Atleos expects its per-share earnings to range from 71 cents to 81 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

NCR Atleos expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.34 billion.

