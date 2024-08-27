NCino: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11 million in…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $132.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, nCino expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 16 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $136 million to $138 million for the fiscal third quarter.

NCino expects full-year earnings in the range of 66 cents to 69 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $538.5 million to $544.5 million.

