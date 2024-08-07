Nayax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in…

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herzliya, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The financial technology company posted revenue of $78.1 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Nayax expects full-year revenue in the range of $325 million to $335 million.

