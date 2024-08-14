Navigator Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $23.2 million in its second…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $23.2 million in its second quarter.

The London-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The transportaion company for the natural gas and and chemical industry posted revenue of $146.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $129.6 million.

