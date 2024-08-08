Nature’s Sunshine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.3 million…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The nutritional and personal care products maker posted revenue of $110.6 million in the period.

Nature’s Sunshine expects full-year revenue in the range of $436 million to $445 million.

