Natural Gas Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

The maker of natural gas compression equipment and industrial flare systems posted revenue of $38.5 million in the period.

