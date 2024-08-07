National Vision: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its second quarter.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The discount optical retailer and eye care provider posted revenue of $451.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $464.9 million.

National Vision expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 50 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.82 billion to $1.84 billion.

