National CineMedia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) on Monday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The theater advertising company posted revenue of $54.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, National CineMedia said it expects revenue in the range of $56 million to $58 million.

