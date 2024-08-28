National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported net income of $754.4 million in…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported net income of $754.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Montreal-based bank said it had earnings of $2.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.96 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.18 billion, beating Street forecasts.

