Natera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.5 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $413.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $340.1 million.

Natera expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion.

