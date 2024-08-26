Napco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) on Monday reported profit of $13.5 million…

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) on Monday reported profit of $13.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Amityville, New York-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The security products and software company posted revenue of $50.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $49.8 million, or $1.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $188.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSSC

