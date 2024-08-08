Live Radio
N-able: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 7:36 AM

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — N-able Inc. (NABL) on Thursday reported earnings of $9.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services posted revenue of $119.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, N-able said it expects revenue in the range of $114.5 million to $115 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $463 million to $465 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NABL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NABL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

