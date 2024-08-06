Myriad: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $211.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205.5 million.

Myriad expects full-year earnings in the range of 8 cents to 12 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $835 million to $845 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYGN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.