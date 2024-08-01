MUFG: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) on Thursday reported net income of $3.57 billion…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) on Thursday reported net income of $3.57 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

The bank, based in Tokyo, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $22.61 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.61 billion, beating Street forecasts.

