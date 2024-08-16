MSG Entertainment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $66.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The live entertainment company posted revenue of $186.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $144.3 million, or $2.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $959.3 million.

