Motorola: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $443 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.01 per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $2.63 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.59 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Motorola expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.32 to $3.37.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.22 to $13.30 per share.

