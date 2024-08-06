Mosaic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $161.5 million in…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $161.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.93 billion.

