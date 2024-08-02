Moog: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported net income of $56.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported net income of $56.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.91 per share.

The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $904.7 million in the period.

Moog expects full-year earnings to be $7.40 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.58 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOG.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOG.A

