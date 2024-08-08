Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Montauk Renewables: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Montauk Renewables: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) on Thursday reported a loss of $712,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The renewable energy company posted revenue of $43.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNTK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up