Monster Beverage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $425.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Corona, California-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The energy drink maker posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.02 billion.

