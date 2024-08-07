Live Radio
Monroe Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2024, 7:05 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $15.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRCC

