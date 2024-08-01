Monolithic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $100.4…

On a per-share basis, the Kirkland, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.05. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were $3.17 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.07 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $507.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $489.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $590 million to $610 million.

