MongoDB: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The database platform posted revenue of $478.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $462.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, MongoDB expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to 68 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $493 million to $497 million for the fiscal third quarter.

MongoDB expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.33 to $2.47 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion.

