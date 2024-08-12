Monday.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of…

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $14.3 million.

The Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The project management software developer posted revenue of $236.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $228 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Monday.com said it expects revenue in the range of $243 million to $247 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $956 million to $961 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNDY

