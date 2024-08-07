ModivCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — ModivCare Inc. (MODV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $128.9 million in its second…

DENVER (AP) — ModivCare Inc. (MODV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $128.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of $9.07. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The provider of government-sponsored social services posted revenue of $698.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $704 million.

ModivCare expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion.

