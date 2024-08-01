Moderna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.28 billion in…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.28 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $3.33.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.47 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $241 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124.9 million.

