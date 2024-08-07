MKS Instruments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $23 million.…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $23 million.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.53 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $887 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, MKS Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.71.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $830 million to $910 million for the fiscal third quarter.

