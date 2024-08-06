Minerva Neurosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.2 million…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.09.

_____

