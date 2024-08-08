Milestone Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its second quarter.

The Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MIST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MIST

