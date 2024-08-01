Middleby: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $115.4…

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $115.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.39 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The food preparation equipment company posted revenue of $991.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $988.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MIDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MIDD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.